Homestead’s Patterson picked for McDonald’s All-American Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson will play on high school basketball’s biggest stage as the UConn recruit was selected to participate in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game it was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Introducing to the court, the McDAAG Class of ‘22. Welcome to the big leagues, we’re hyped to have you. pic.twitter.com/m7ZMRlyfH5 — McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) January 25, 2022

The game features the top 24 girls in the country, followed by a boys game featuring the best 24 players in the U.S.

The girls game is set for Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. in Chicago and will air on ESPN2. The boys game will follow and will air on ESPN.

Patterson, the front runner for Indiana Miss Basketball, has led Homestead to a 19-1 record this season and the no. 1 ranking in Indiana’s IBCA poll.