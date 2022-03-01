INDIANAPOLIS – Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass girls basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2021-22, it was announced Tuesday (March 1). The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass). The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors. In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size. Those voted to the 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Senior girls’ team are, listed alphabetically: Kuryn Brunson, Franklin; Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point; Kate Clarke, Carmel; Alyssa Crockett, Westfield; Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East; Ally Madden, Blue River Valley; Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon; Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek; Ayanna Patterson, Homestead; Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North; Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point; Alaina Thorne, Washington; Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin; and Tanyuel Welch, North Central. Those voted to the 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Underclass girls’ team are, listed alphabetically: Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer; Cristen Carter, Ben Davis; Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian; Laila Hull, Zionsville; RaShunda Jones, South Bend Washington; McKenna Layden, Northwestern; Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence; Jordyn Poole, Fort Wayne Snider; MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian; Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Kira Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville; Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence; Josie Trabel, East Central; and Juliann Woodard, Jennings County. The IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine.

All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches — 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections. Those on the IBCA all-state committee for 2022 included chairman Doug Springer of Northridge plus Brandon Bradley of Kankakee Valley from District 1, DeeAnn Ramey of North Central from District 2 and Missy Voyles of Jeffersonville from District 3. Completing the voting panel were Kristi Ulrich of Penn, Andy Maguire of Zionsville, Curt Benge of Plainfield and Tyler Choate of Evansville North in Class 4A; Steve Scott of Mishawaka Marian, Eric Thornton of Norwell, Kaley May of Danville and Jason Simpson of Greensburg in Class 3A; Justin Jordan of Whitko, Matt Crawford of Delphi, Cassie Wiseman of Heritage Christian; and Hollie Anson-Eaves of South Knox in Class 2A; and Rick Budka of Morgan Township, Don Helmick of Clinton Central, Scott Smith of Jac-Cen-Del and Amy Schilling of Edinburgh in Class A. Franciscan Health Sports Medicine is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Franciscan Health Sports Medicine will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention All-State recognition. Those items will be made available to each recipient’s coach during April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player prior to the end of the 2021-22 academic year. The IBCA thanks Franciscan Health Sports Medicine for being a partner in this annual project. The complete 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State and 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State teams for girls basketball are listed below.

2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-StateSupreme 15 Kuryn Brunson, Franklin Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point Kate Clarke, Carmel Alyssa Crockett, Westfield Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East Ally Madden, Blue River Valley Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek Ayanna Patterson, Homestead Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point Alaina Thorne, Washington Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin Tanyuel Welch, North Central Large School All-State Taylor Bowen, Culver Academy Hope Fox, East Central Destinee Hooks, North Central Kenna Kirby, Tri-West Kencia Levasseur, Washington Jyah LoVett, Fort Wayne Snider Julia Mantyla, Northridge Lilly Maple, Maconaquah Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett Jada Patton, Penn Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joseph Abby Sanner, Warsaw Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South Kennedy Tolen, Benton Central Ellie Wilkerson, PlainfieldSmall School All-State Lauryn Bates, Frankton Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic Mariah Claywell, Union City Macie Couchenour, South Knox Hailey Cripe, Pioneer Olivia Faust, Triton Central Ellia Foster, Bremen Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-Davis Hailee Kline, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh Graycie Poe, North Knox Jessie Ringen, Rensselaer Central Abigail Tomblin, South Central (Union Mills) Kyla Willis, North Putnam Ella Wolfe, TiptonHonorable Mention (90) Ashlynn Allman, Lapel Nataley Armstrong, Garrett Trinity Barnes, Gary West Ella Bickel, Heritage Megan Bolen, Knox Genesis Borom, Portage Katie Bremer, Cathedral Diana Burgher, North Harrison Chloe Cardinal, Vincennes Lincoln Mia Catey, Mississinewa Jordan Coon, Castle Kirsten Cross, Lawrenceburg Patty Chikamba, University Chloe Churilla, Highland Caitlin Conn, North White Kendall Davison, Clinton Central Miranda Deane, Southport Madelynn Denny, Mooresville Cortney Dove, Princeton Jessie Duvall, Switzerland County Elizabeth Edmonds, Argos Marisa Esquivel, Griffith Delanie Gale, South Central (Union Mills) Nichole Garner, Waldron Jaidn Green, Evansville North Ariel Helm, Lawrence North Darryn Hood, Tindley DeMaria King, Charlestown Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts Dakotah Krohn, Woodlan Dani Kroeger, Vincennes Lincoln Kennedy Kugler, Prairie Heights Christina Lamb, Cascade Kelsi Langley, Taylor Haley Lanter, Winchester Bella Larrison, Waldron Kylah Lawson, Columbus North Lauren Leach, Angola Jesse Ledgerwood, Washington Lexi Linder, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Kathryn Loso, Guerin Catholic Hadley Lytton, Heritage Hills Annika Marlow, Rushville Grace Marshall, Heritage Christian Rebekah Marshall, Columbia City Chloe McClain, Kokomo Maddie McSurley, New Prairie Maddy Meek, New Castle Brie Miller, South Putnam Gena Moore, Winchester Jaelynne Murray, Pike Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie Kaliah Neighbors, Evansville North Natalie Niehaus, Castle Natalie Noel, Salem Anna Parent, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers Camiell Perry, Speedway Abigail Ratts, Salem Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont Katie Rice, North Montgomery Jordan Richmond, Avon Michelle Rodkey, Rossville Emme Rooney, Silver Creek Emily Roper, Carmel Jordyn Sarver, Mitchell Isabelle Saylor, Tri-West Jasi Scaife, Muncie Central Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley Tressa Senesac, Benton Central Halle Shelt, Park Tudor Marissa Shelton, South Bend Adams Carly Sherfield, Edgewood Gracie Shorter, Sullivan Sydney Sierota, Silver Creek Davina Smith, Merrillville Jazmyn Smith, West Noble Jada Stansberry, Alexandria Maddie Swingle, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Audrey Tallent, Plainfield Macey Timberman, Northview Haley Thomas, Harrison (West Lafayette) Lexi Thomas, Rochester Adrie Thompson, Tri-West Kelsey Waggoner, Cardinal Ritter Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del Alexis Wines, Lebanon Delaney Wolfe, Martinsville Taren Yates, Triton Jessie Yelaska, John Glenn

2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-StateSupreme 15 Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer Cristen Carter, Ben Davis Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian Laila Hull, Zionsville RaShunda Jones, South Bend Washington McKenna Layden, Northwestern Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence Jordyn Poole, Fort Wayne Snider MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington Kira Reynolds, South Bend Washington Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence Josie Trabel, East Central Juliann Woodard, Jennings County Large School All-State Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central Olivia Brown, Hamilton Southeastern Destini Craig, Fort Wayne Snider Asia Donald, Hobart Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine Bailey Kelham, Garrett Jaylah Lampley, Lawrence Central Riley Makalusky, Hamilton Southeastern Ellery Minch, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Hailey Smith, Fishers Renna Schwieterman, Jay County Saige Stahl, Columbus East Alison Stephens, Homestead Meredith Tippner, Noblesville Reagan Wilson, NoblesvilleSmall School All-State Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester Ally Capouch, Kouts Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley Kelsey DuBois, University Kenzie Fulks, Bethesda Christian Brea Garber, Fairfield Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora) Bailey Parham, Tri Ashlee Schram, Tipton Payton Seay, University Emma Sperry, Frankton Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran Amber Tretter, Forest Park Madison Wagner, Carroll (Flora) Linzie Wernert, Lanesville Honorable Mention (90) Tori Allen, Andrean Leah Bachmann, Columbus East Molly Baker, Columbia City Carley Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic Addison Baxter, Columbia City Asiah Baxter, Warren Central Carley Begle, Forest Park Giovonnie Belton, Pike Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) Addison Bowsman, Twin Lakes Chaney Brown, Greenfield-Central Amiyah Buchanan, Evansville North Cameran Cahall, Madison Bradie Chambers, Linton-Stockton Aubrey Cole, Seeger Kennedy Coleman, Charlestown Ava Couch, North Central Taylor Delp, Plymouth Jenna Donohoo, Tecumseh Taylor Double, Huntington North Kylee Edwards, Shelbyville Aijia Elliott, Kokomo Alivia Elmore, Jennings County Eva Fisher, Northridge Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette) Taylor Fordyce, Carroll (Fort Wayne) Lauren Foster, Indian Creek Kennedy Fuelling, Norwell Kenzie Garner, Sheridan Nasiya Gause, Lake Station Edison Arianna Gerkin, Vincennes Lincoln Layla Gold, Cathedral Chloey Graham, Gibson Southern Taylor Guess, Ben Davis Kendall Hale, Cannelton Rachel Harshman, Mooresville Ella Haupert, Southwood Kyra Hill, Goshen Jacklynn Hosier, Alexandria Journey Howard, New Albany Keylee Hudson, Eastern Greene Nevaeh Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop Saniya Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop Sophie Johnson, Evansville Memorial Rhylan Kalb, Northeast Dubois Clair Klinger, Washington Township Morgan Lawrence, Winchester Olivia Leas, Blackford Gracie Little, Washington Township Caroline Long, Western Olivia Marks, South Central (Union Mills) Reagan Martin, Owen Valley Emily Mattingly, Evansville Memorial Kyia McKinley, Eastern (Pekin) Kadence Mellott, Tippecanoe Valley Sophia Morrison, Eastbrook Katie Moyer, Bremen Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes Bailey Orme, Corydon Central Abby Parsons, Cascade Faith Riehl, Lakeland Tessa Robertson, North White Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights Isabel Scales, Caston Kyndra Sheets, Columbia City Avah Smith, Woodlan Olivia Smith, Fishers Gabby Spink, Gibson Southern Grace Stapleton, Eastern Hancock Kendall Sterling, Seymour Molly Stock, Homestead Samiyah Stout, Elkhart Mackenzie Thomas, Carmel Tori Thompson, Lafayette Central Catholic Adrianne Tolen, West Lafayette Josie Vaughn, Corydon Central Madison Vice, Central Noble Addyson Viers, Triton Kaycie Warfel, Pendleton Heights Whitney Warfel, Pendleton Heights Sydney Warran, Cascade Liv Waters, Blackford Ava Weber, Corydon Central Riley Whitlock, Harrison (West Lafayette) Mylie Wilkison, Greensburg Zoe Willems, Bethany Christian Vanessa Wimberly, Lake Central Camryn Wise, Wapahani Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek Isabelle Wooten, Danville