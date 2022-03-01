INDIANAPOLIS – Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass girls basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2021-22, it was announced Tuesday (March 1).        The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass).        The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.        In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.        Those voted to the 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Senior girls’ team are, listed alphabetically: Kuryn Brunson, Franklin; Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point; Kate Clarke, Carmel; Alyssa Crockett, Westfield; Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East; Ally Madden, Blue River Valley; Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon; Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek; Ayanna Patterson, Homestead; Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North; Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point; Alaina Thorne, Washington; Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin; and Tanyuel Welch, North Central.        Those voted to the 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Underclass girls’ team are, listed alphabetically: Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer; Cristen Carter, Ben Davis; Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian; Laila Hull, Zionsville; RaShunda Jones, South Bend Washington; McKenna Layden, Northwestern; Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence; Jordyn Poole, Fort Wayne Snider; MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian; Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Kira Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville; Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence; Josie Trabel, East Central; and Juliann Woodard, Jennings County.         The IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine.
        All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches — 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.        Those on the IBCA all-state committee for 2022 included chairman Doug Springer of Northridge plus Brandon Bradley of Kankakee Valley from District 1, DeeAnn Ramey of North Central from District 2 and Missy Voyles of Jeffersonville from District 3.         Completing the voting panel were Kristi Ulrich of Penn, Andy Maguire of Zionsville, Curt Benge of Plainfield and Tyler Choate of Evansville North in Class 4A; Steve Scott of Mishawaka Marian, Eric Thornton of Norwell, Kaley May of Danville and Jason Simpson of Greensburg in Class 3A; Justin Jordan of Whitko, Matt Crawford of Delphi, Cassie Wiseman of Heritage Christian; and Hollie Anson-Eaves of South Knox in Class 2A; and Rick Budka of Morgan Township, Don Helmick of Clinton Central, Scott Smith of Jac-Cen-Del and Amy Schilling of Edinburgh in Class A.        Franciscan Health Sports Medicine is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Franciscan Health Sports Medicine will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention All-State recognition. Those items will be made available to each recipient’s coach during April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player prior to the end of the 2021-22 academic year.         The IBCA thanks Franciscan Health Sports Medicine for being a partner in this annual project.        The complete 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State and 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State teams for girls basketball are listed below.
2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-StateSupreme 15                Kuryn Brunson, Franklin                Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point                Kate Clarke, Carmel                Alyssa Crockett, Westfield                Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East                Ally Madden, Blue River Valley                Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon                Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek                Ayanna Patterson, Homestead                Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington                Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North                Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point                Alaina Thorne, Washington                Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin                Tanyuel Welch, North Central Large School All-State                Taylor Bowen, Culver Academy                Hope Fox, East Central                Destinee Hooks, North Central                Kenna Kirby, Tri-West                Kencia Levasseur, Washington                Jyah LoVett, Fort Wayne Snider                Julia Mantyla, Northridge                Lilly Maple, Maconaquah                Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett                Jada Patton, Penn                Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joseph                Abby Sanner, Warsaw                Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South                Kennedy Tolen, Benton Central                Ellie Wilkerson, PlainfieldSmall School All-State                Lauryn Bates, Frankton                Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic                Mariah Claywell, Union City                Macie Couchenour, South Knox                Hailey Cripe, Pioneer                Olivia Faust, Triton Central                Ellia Foster, Bremen                Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-Davis                Hailee Kline, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian                Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh                Graycie Poe, North Knox                Jessie Ringen, Rensselaer Central                Abigail Tomblin, South Central (Union Mills)                Kyla Willis, North Putnam                Ella Wolfe, TiptonHonorable Mention (90)                Ashlynn Allman, Lapel                Nataley Armstrong, Garrett                Trinity Barnes, Gary West                Ella Bickel, Heritage                Megan Bolen, Knox                Genesis Borom, Portage                Katie Bremer, Cathedral                Diana Burgher, North Harrison                Chloe Cardinal, Vincennes Lincoln                Mia Catey, Mississinewa                Jordan Coon, Castle                Kirsten Cross, Lawrenceburg                Patty Chikamba, University                Chloe Churilla, Highland                Caitlin Conn, North White                Kendall Davison, Clinton Central                Miranda Deane, Southport                Madelynn Denny, Mooresville                Cortney Dove, Princeton                Jessie Duvall, Switzerland County                Elizabeth Edmonds, Argos                Marisa Esquivel, Griffith                Delanie Gale, South Central (Union Mills)                Nichole Garner, Waldron                Jaidn Green, Evansville North                Ariel Helm, Lawrence North                Darryn Hood, Tindley                DeMaria King, Charlestown                Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts                Dakotah Krohn, Woodlan                Dani Kroeger, Vincennes Lincoln                Kennedy Kugler, Prairie Heights                Christina Lamb, Cascade                Kelsi Langley, Taylor                Haley Lanter, Winchester                Bella Larrison, Waldron                Kylah Lawson, Columbus North                Lauren Leach, Angola                Jesse Ledgerwood, Washington                Lexi Linder, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger                Kathryn Loso, Guerin Catholic                Hadley Lytton, Heritage Hills                Annika Marlow, Rushville                Grace Marshall, Heritage Christian                Rebekah Marshall, Columbia City                Chloe McClain, Kokomo                Maddie McSurley, New Prairie                Maddy Meek, New Castle                Brie Miller, South Putnam                Gena Moore, Winchester                Jaelynne Murray, Pike                Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie                Kaliah Neighbors, Evansville North                Natalie Niehaus, Castle                Natalie Noel, Salem                Anna Parent, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers                Camiell Perry, Speedway                Abigail Ratts, Salem                Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield                Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont                Katie Rice, North Montgomery                Jordan Richmond, Avon                Michelle Rodkey, Rossville                Emme Rooney, Silver Creek                Emily Roper, Carmel                Jordyn Sarver, Mitchell                Isabelle Saylor, Tri-West                Jasi Scaife, Muncie Central                Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley                Tressa Senesac, Benton Central                Halle Shelt, Park Tudor                Marissa Shelton, South Bend Adams                Carly Sherfield, Edgewood                Gracie Shorter, Sullivan                Sydney Sierota, Silver Creek                Davina Smith, Merrillville                Jazmyn Smith, West Noble                Jada Stansberry, Alexandria                Maddie Swingle, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)                Audrey Tallent, Plainfield                Macey Timberman, Northview                Haley Thomas, Harrison (West Lafayette)                Lexi Thomas, Rochester                Adrie Thompson, Tri-West                Kelsey Waggoner, Cardinal Ritter                Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del                Alexis Wines, Lebanon                Delaney Wolfe, Martinsville                Taren Yates, Triton                Jessie Yelaska, John Glenn 
2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-StateSupreme 15                Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer                Cristen Carter, Ben Davis                Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian                Laila Hull, Zionsville                RaShunda Jones, South Bend Washington                McKenna Layden, Northwestern                Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence                Jordyn Poole, Fort Wayne Snider                MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian                Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington                Kira Reynolds, South Bend Washington                Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville                Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence                Josie Trabel, East Central                Juliann Woodard, Jennings County Large School All-State                Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central                Olivia Brown, Hamilton Southeastern                Destini Craig, Fort Wayne Snider                Asia Donald, Hobart                Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine                Bailey Kelham, Garrett                Jaylah Lampley, Lawrence Central                Riley Makalusky, Hamilton Southeastern                Ellery Minch, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)                Hailey Smith, Fishers                Renna Schwieterman, Jay County                Saige Stahl, Columbus East                Alison Stephens, Homestead                Meredith Tippner, Noblesville                Reagan Wilson, NoblesvilleSmall School All-State                Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester                Ally Capouch, Kouts                Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley                Kelsey DuBois, University                Kenzie Fulks, Bethesda Christian                Brea Garber, Fairfield                Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora)                Bailey Parham, Tri                Ashlee Schram, Tipton                Payton Seay, University                Emma Sperry, Frankton                Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran                Amber Tretter, Forest Park                Madison Wagner, Carroll (Flora)                Linzie Wernert, Lanesville Honorable Mention (90)                Tori Allen, Andrean                Leah Bachmann, Columbus East                Molly Baker, Columbia City                Carley Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic                Addison Baxter, Columbia City                Asiah Baxter, Warren Central                Carley Begle, Forest Park                Giovonnie Belton, Pike                Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)                Addison Bowsman, Twin Lakes                Chaney Brown, Greenfield-Central                Amiyah Buchanan, Evansville North                Cameran Cahall, Madison                Bradie Chambers, Linton-Stockton                Aubrey Cole, Seeger                Kennedy Coleman, Charlestown                Ava Couch, North Central                Taylor Delp, Plymouth                Jenna Donohoo, Tecumseh                Taylor Double, Huntington North                Kylee Edwards, Shelbyville                Aijia Elliott, Kokomo                Alivia Elmore, Jennings County                Eva Fisher, Northridge                Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette)                Taylor Fordyce, Carroll (Fort Wayne)                Lauren Foster, Indian Creek                Kennedy Fuelling, Norwell                Kenzie Garner, Sheridan                Nasiya Gause, Lake Station Edison                Arianna Gerkin, Vincennes Lincoln                Layla Gold, Cathedral                Chloey Graham, Gibson Southern                Taylor Guess, Ben Davis                Kendall Hale, Cannelton                Rachel Harshman, Mooresville                Ella Haupert, Southwood                Kyra Hill, Goshen                Jacklynn Hosier, Alexandria                Journey Howard, New Albany                Keylee Hudson, Eastern Greene                Nevaeh Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop                Saniya Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop                Sophie Johnson, Evansville Memorial                Rhylan Kalb, Northeast Dubois                Clair Klinger, Washington Township                Morgan Lawrence, Winchester                Olivia Leas, Blackford                Gracie Little, Washington Township                Caroline Long, Western                Olivia Marks, South Central (Union Mills)                Reagan Martin, Owen Valley                Emily Mattingly,  Evansville Memorial                Kyia McKinley, Eastern (Pekin)                Kadence Mellott, Tippecanoe Valley                Sophia Morrison, Eastbrook                Katie Moyer, Bremen                Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes                Bailey Orme, Corydon Central                Abby Parsons, Cascade                Faith Riehl, Lakeland                Tessa Robertson, North White                Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights                Isabel Scales, Caston                Kyndra Sheets, Columbia City                Avah Smith, Woodlan                Olivia Smith, Fishers                Gabby Spink, Gibson Southern                Grace Stapleton, Eastern Hancock                Kendall Sterling, Seymour                Molly Stock, Homestead                Samiyah Stout, Elkhart                Mackenzie Thomas, Carmel                Tori Thompson, Lafayette Central Catholic                Adrianne Tolen, West Lafayette                Josie Vaughn, Corydon Central                Madison Vice, Central Noble                Addyson Viers, Triton                Kaycie Warfel, Pendleton Heights                Whitney Warfel, Pendleton Heights                Sydney Warran, Cascade                Liv Waters, Blackford                Ava Weber, Corydon Central                Riley Whitlock, Harrison (West Lafayette)                Mylie Wilkison, Greensburg                Zoe Willems, Bethany Christian                Vanessa Wimberly, Lake Central                Camryn Wise, Wapahani                Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek                Isabelle Wooten, Danville