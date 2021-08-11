Homestead’s Patterson named to 2021 USA 3×3 U18 World Cup team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School senior Ayanna Patterson will get a chance to suit up for the red, white, and blue later this month as the Spartans standout has been named to USA Basketball’s 3×3 Women’s U18 World Cup Team.
Patterson is one of four players in the country selected to the squad.
Training camp will take place Aug. 19-21 in Chicago, and the 2021 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup will be played Aug. 24-29 in Debrecen, Hungary.
Patterson, a six-foot-three forward, committed to play college basketball at UConn in March.