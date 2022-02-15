FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ayanna Patterson, the Homestead star and UConn commit, has been named one of five Naismith High School Trophy Girls Player of the Year finalists.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club on Tuesday announced the finalists for the national award, given annually to the nation’s top high school girls basketball player. Patterson joins players from Colorado, Ohio, Washington, DC, and Louisiana as finalists.

“These finalists represent the nation’s top high school girls players and coaches who have enjoyed remarkable success this season, through their play on the court or their leadership from the sidelines,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “The final few weeks of this season will be extremely competitive among the candidates as it always is, which makes narrowing this list down to one winner for each award an exciting challenge for our voters.”

Patterson, a 6-3 senior power forward, is the No. 4 overall player in the country and the top wing, according to ESPN. She’s been named to the 2022 McDonald’s All-American team.

The Naismith Player of the Year will be announced March 4.