FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of talented seniors are taking their talents to the next level as Taylor and Paige Archbold each signed to play college soccer on Tuesday night at Homestead High School.

Taylor, who led Homestead with 12 goals this season, will play at Indiana Wesleyan.

Paige, a defender who helped the Spartans finish with a 16-3 record, will be heading to the University of Kentucky.