Homestead’s Nate Anderson is D1-football bound committing to Western Michigan University

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With an offer from 11 of 12 MAC schools and even more outside of the conference, Homestead football’s Nate Anderson announced via Twitter on Sunday that he had committed to Western Michigan University.

As a Junior, Anderson finished the season with 1130 yards receiving and earned him a first-team all-conference selection and a spot on the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s 6A Junior All-State team.

Anderson has been very pleased with the Fort Wayne talent that Western Michigan has helped shape, both past and present.