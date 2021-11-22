Homestead’s Mummert to play volleyball at IU Kokomo

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead volleyball standout Lea Mummert is taking her talents to IU Kokomo as the senior signed with the Cougars on Monday evening.

Mummert had 74 kills and 29 blocks for a Homestead team that went 18-12 this past fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss