Homestead’s Mummert to play volleyball at IU Kokomo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead volleyball standout Lea Mummert is taking her talents to IU Kokomo as the senior signed with the Cougars on Monday evening.
Mummert had 74 kills and 29 blocks for a Homestead team that went 18-12 this past fall.
by: Glenn Marini
