Homestead’s Mathison wins Indiana State Player of the Year from IHSBCA

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead senior Carter Mathison took home the state’s top honor as the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Player of the Year for the 2021 season as announced on Friday night at the North-South All-Star Banquet in Evansville.

Homestead senior Carter Mathison (@carter_mathison) is the IHSBCA Player of the Year! Congrats to the @Spartytweets star as the top player in Indiana for 2021! @HomesteadBSB https://t.co/XqI4yKWgTZ — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) June 26, 2021

Mathison led the state with 16 home runs and 64 runs scored and was second in the state with 53 RBI.

The outfielder hit .515 in 33 games as Homestead finished with a 27-6 overall record.

Mathison tallied 12 doubles, 6 triples, to go with 18 stolen bases.

He was 3-0 on the mound with a 1.43 ERA in 14.2 innings with 17 strikeouts.

Mathison has signed to play college baseball at Indiana University.

Mathison joins a solid list of local players to be named the best in the state. South Side’s Will Coursen-Carr won Indiana’s Mr. Baseball in 2015, Norwell’s Jarrod Parker in 2007, and DeKalb’s Brad Weber in 1995.

Homestead’s Rob Bowen won Indiana State Player of the Year by USA Today and Gatorade State Player of the Year in 1999 (future no. 1 overall MLB pick Bryan Bullington of Madison won Mr. Baseball that year), while Northrop’s Garrett Schoenle was the Gatorade State Player of the Year in 2017.