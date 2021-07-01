Homestead’s Mathison named to Prep Baseball Report’s First Team as one of best players in the country

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead senior Carter Mathison took his spot among the nation’s best recently as the outfielder was named to the Prep Baseball Report First Team as one of the top players in the country.

🏅 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐏𝐁𝐑 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 🏅



The First Team All-PBR consists of 13 athletes from across the nation who rose above the competition and stood out at their respective positions.



Mathison had previously been named the Dick Crumback/NEIBA Player of the Year as the top player in northeast Indiana, the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Player of the Year as the top player in the state, and PBR’s Indiana State Player of the Year for 2021.

Mathison led the state with 16 home runs and 64 runs scored and was second in the state with 53 RBI.

The outfielder hit .515 in 33 games as Homestead finished with a 27-6 overall record.

Mathison tallied 12 doubles, 6 triples, to go with 18 stolen bases.

He was 3-0 on the mound with a 1.43 ERA in 14.2 innings with 17 strikeouts.

Mathison has signed to play college baseball at Indiana University.