Homestead’s Mathison named 2021 Dick Crumback/NEIBA High School Player of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School senior Carter Mathison has been tabbed the 2021 Dick Crumback/NEIBA High School Player of the Year as at the top baseball player in northeast Indiana this season.

The Homestead High School baseball program will also receive a $1,000 donation from the Crumback family and the Fort Wayne Baseball Federation in honor of Dick Crumback.

Mathison will be honored before a to-be-determined TinCaps game this summer.

An Indiana University signee, Mathison leads the state with 16 home runs this season. That total is a Homestead single season record. Heading into sectionals this week Mathison has played in 29 games, tallying 47 hits in 92 at bats for an average of .511. He’s scored 56 runs with 11 doubles and 5 triples. He’s totaled 51 RBI while adding 15 stolen bases. An outfielder, Mathison hasn’t committed an error this season.

As a pitcher Mathison is 3-0 with a 1.43 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 14.2 innings.