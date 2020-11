FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Carter Mathison is bound for Bloomington as the senior signed to play baseball for Indiana University on Thursday.

An outfielder/pitcher, Mathison’s junior season was canceled by COVID, but he made quite an impression on opponents as a sophomore in 2019. That year he hit .326 with 4 home runs while going 4-1 on the mound with a 2.03 ERA for the Spartans.