FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Taeley Mahler is heading to Eastern Michigan University to continue her volleyball career as the senior signed with the Eagles on Monday night.

Mahler helped Homestead to a 26-10 overall record this past season. She was second on the team with 195 kills, led the Spartans with 46 blocks, and was fifth with 38 aces.