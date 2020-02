FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pitcher and infielder for the Homestead Spartans, Eli MacDonald made his college choice official by signing with the Bethel University Pilots on Wednesday evening.

As a junior MacDonald hit .310 with 27 RBI and 23 runs scored. He also swiped 15 bases in 16 attempts. On the mound he was 3-1 with a 2.96 ERA.

Homestead finished 23-7 overall last spring.