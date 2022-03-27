FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana high school basketball fans are all too familiar with Fletcher Loyer’s ability to shoot from deep. The senior averaged 41% from 3-point range in his two seasons at Homestead and scored almost 27 points per game in his final season.

Now, Loyer will show off his shooting in front of the country in the 2022 High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championship.

Loyer will compete against Duke commits Kyle Filipkowski, Jaden Schutt and uncommitted Tyrell Ward for the title.

“To go against two guys going to Duke and another guy that’s ranked in the country, it’s pretty special to be a part of, and it’s on TV,” Loyer said.

Loyer has a better idea of what to expect in this week’s contest thanks to his older brother, Foster. The older brother competed in the same contest four years ago before starting his college basketball career at Davidson.

Watch the 3-point contest will air on Sunday, Apr. 3 at 1 p.m. on WANE 15.