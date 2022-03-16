FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Homestead’s Fletcher Loyer has been named Gatorade Indiana Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Loyer, a 6-4 senior guard, averaged 26.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game for the Spartans this year. He led the team to Regionals, where Homestead fell to Westfield.

Loyer is the second Homestead boys player to be named Gatorade’s Player of the Year. His older brother, Foster Loyer, was the 2017-18 Gatorade Michigan Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Loyer has committed to play for Purdue next year.