Homestead’s Loyer makes it official, signs to play at Purdue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead senior Fletcher Loyer make it official this week, as the Spartans sharp-shooter signed to play college basketball for the Purdue Boilermakers.

Last year as a junior for the Spartans Loyer put up 24.4 points a game, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. He shot 53% from the field, including 45% on threes, and also connected on 90% of his shots from the foul line. The Spartans went 25-1 overall last year, winning the SAC title and a sectional crown.

Loyer’s family moved to the Fort Wayne area from Clarkston, Mich. in the summer of 2020.

He committed to Purdue in November of 2020 with Michigan, Notre Dame, Missouri, Nebraska, and Utah as his other finalists.