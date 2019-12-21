Homestead’s Little, Rogers sign for football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Homestead High School football standouts will now go head-to-head in the MAC as linebacker Cam Rogers and tight end Griffin Little signed with Miami University and Bowling Green, respectively.

Both will graduate high school early and enroll in college in the spring semester to get a jump start on their college careers.

The duo combined to help Homestead go 11-1 this season, earning the program’s first-ever SAC title along the way.

Little tallied 37 receptions for 520 yards and 6 touchdowns as a senior while battling though injury. For his career he racked up 92 receptions for 1,459 yards and 16 receiving TDs. The six-foot-three Little was named to the IFCA’s Top 50 team as one of best 50 players in Indiana this fall.

Rogers amassed 46 solo tackles and 48 assisted tackles for 94 total tackles this fall to go with 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 blocked kick. Offensively, he put up 27 receptions for 550 yards (20.4 ypc) with 3 receiving TDs to go with 39 rushing yards and 1 TD.

For his career, Rogers finished with 249 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks. Like Little, Rogers was named to IFCA’s Top 50 team as one of best 50 players in Indiana.