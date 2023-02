FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Grant Leeper is taking a leap to the Big Ten as the senior tight end signed to play college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

At six-foot-six, 215 pounds, Leeper has the frame to make an impact for the Hawkeyes. He only played one season of high school football, but tallied 27 catches for 376 yards and 6 touchdowns as a senior to flash the type of promise that intrigued college coaches.