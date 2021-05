DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a road rage incident caused him to hit the breaks abruptly and fly off the motorcycle.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the intersection of S.R. 3 and C.R. 62 on report of a crash involving a motorcycle.