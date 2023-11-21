FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A talented trio of Homestead High School seniors put pen to paper on Tuesday night, as Addison Knoblauch (track & cross country/Notre Dame), Lilly Heine (swimming/Minnesota State University, Mankato), and Britton Shumard (track & cross country/Southern Virginia University) all signed letters of intent.
Homestead’s Knoblauch, Heine, Shumard sign for college
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now