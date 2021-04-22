Homestead’s ‘King of Swing’ leading state in home runs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead senior Carter Mathison is the current ‘King of Swing’ in Indiana, as the power-hitting outfielder leads the state with nine home runs.

Those nine homers have come in just 12 games, as Homestead stands 9-3 overall with the no. 7 ranking in the latest 4A state poll.

At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Mathison also third in the state with 23 RBI. He signed this past November to play college baseball at Indiana University and has drawn favorable comparisons to current I.U. star Grant Richardson.