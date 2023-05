FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead’s Kyron Kaopuiki was one of the SAC’s top basketball players this past season, and now he’s heading to the Circle City to continue his hoops career.

The senior signed with the University of Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

Kaopuiki was a first-team All-SAC selection as a senior, averaging 14.6 points and 4.7 rebounds a game for a Spartans team that went 19-8 overall.