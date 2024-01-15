FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to high school hoops, Chris Johnson has been a regular on the Highlight Zone – and now, he’s surpassed a major coaching milestone.

On Saturday Johnson’s Homestead squad beat Marion 76-58 to earn the coach the 500th win of his career.

A Brookville, Indiana native, Johnson is in his 30th season as a high school boys varsity basketball head coach in Indiana. He spent the first five seasons as a head coach leading Bishop Dwenger (where he went 79-33) and has spent he last 25 seasons at Homestead, posting a record of 421-176) with the Spartans. His overall record is 500-209.

In his 30 seasons, Johnson has won one state title (2015 at Homestead), two regional championships, and 11 sectional crowns. He is the 37th boys basketball coach in state history to earn 500 wins, and the eighth active boys coach to reach the milestone.

Homestead’s next game is set for Tuesday when the Spartans host Columbia City.