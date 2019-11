FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Homestead hoopsters are heading to college as seniors Sydney Graber (Central Michigan) and Rylie Parker (Purdue Fort Wayne) signed on Wednesday.

Graber averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Spartans last season. She was selected as an Indiana Junior All-Star.

Parker averaged 8.0 points a game last year and is known for her shooting. She connected on 36% of her threes last year for a Homestead team that went 25-4 and made it to the regional title game.