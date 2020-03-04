Homestead’s Graber tabbed to IBCA’s “Supreme 15”

by: Indiana Basketball Coaches Association

 Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass girls basketball players have earned IBCA/Subway “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2019-2020, it was announced Wednesday (March 4).    The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass).       The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.       In addition, 87 more seniors and 92 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.      Those voted to the 2020 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior girls’ team are, listed alphabetically: Allison Bosse, Brownsburg; Kendall Bostic, Northwestern; Maya Chandler, Triton Central; Ella Collier, Danville; Katie Davidson, Lawrence North; Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville; Sydney Graber, Homestead; Ra’Shaya Kyle, Marion; Madison Layden, Northwestern; Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central; Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern; Keegan Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph; Alana Vinson, Roncalli; Taylor Westgate, Oak Hill; and Kristian Young, Lawrence North.       Those voted to the 2020 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Underclass girls’ team are, listed alphabetically: Ally Becki, Brownsburg; Katie Burton, Fishers; Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point; Kate Clarke, Carmel; Trinity Clinton, Penn; Lilliann Frasure, North Judson; Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence; Meg Newman, North Central; Ayanna Patterson, Homestead; Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville; Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton; Jayla Smith, Lawrence North; Trinity Thompson, Michigan City; and Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian.       The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana.       All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches — 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.        Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention all-state recognition. Those items will be available to each recipient’s coach at the annual IBCA Clinic in April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player.       The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project.       The complete 2020 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 2020 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for girls basketball are listed below.
2020 IBCA/Subway Senior All-StateSupreme 15              Allison Bosse, Brownsburg              Kendall Bostic, Northwestern              Maya Chandler, Triton Central              Ella Collier, Danville              Katie Davidson, Lawrence North              Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville              Sydney Graber, Homestead              Ra’Shaya Kyle, Marion              Madison Layden, Northwestern              Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central              Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern              Keegan Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph              Alana Vinson, Roncalli              Taylor Westgate, Oak Hill              Kristian Young, Lawrence North Large School All-State              Darrian Carmean, Vincennes Lincoln              Aliyah Evans, Greensburg              Khera Goss, Ben Davis              Lexie Green, Southport                 Sydney Jacobsen, Harrison (West Lafayette)              Madeline Lawrence, Winchester              Jasmine McWilliams, North Central              Alaina Omonode, West Lafayette              Reganne Pate, Penn              Dash Shaw, Crown Point              Abby Stoddard, Crown Point              K’Ja Talley, Warren Central              Sydney Watkins, Heritage Christian              Madison Webb, Bedford North Lawrence              Yiesha Williams, Elkhart Central Small School All-State                                                             Natalie Boesing, Providence              Hannah Bolton, Monroe Central              Isabell Claywell, Eastern (Pekin)              Erin Coffel, Bremen              Maddi Fulks, Bethesda Christian              Bailey Keim, North Miami              Jewel McCormick, Springs Valley              Alexis Mead, Greenwood Christian              Hannah Puent, Indiana Deaf              Destiney Ramey, Edinburgh              Rylie Stephens, Triton Central              Lindsey Syrek, University              Tia Tolbert, Vincennes Rivet              Ilani Williams-Harris, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)              Amber Wolf, South Central (Union Mills) Honorable Mention              Nyla Asad, LaPorte              Addison Bayman, Woodlan              Rebecca Berry, South Vermillion              Caily Bolser, Mississinewa              Kyrstin Bond, South Dearborn              Sania Borom, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)              Meghan Busick, Bellmont              Becca Chamberlin, Winchester              Alaya Chapman, Fort Wayne South              McKenzie Cooper, Eastern (Greentown)              Mykayla Couchenour, South Knox              Peyton Crace, Charlestown              Ashley Craycraft, Chesterton              Grace Crist, Triton Central              Courtlynn Crowe, Peru              Alaysia Davis, Warren Central              Kassidy Dishman, Delta              Bree Dossen, Heritage              Rylee Dowers, North Vermillion              Jocelyn Duncan, Eastern Hancock              Aubree Dwiggins, Pendleton Heights              Hannah Farrell, Greenfield-Central              Justis Gordon, Cathedral              Paige Gregory, Mooresville              Brielle Harrison, Warsaw              Mallory Hawkins, South Vermillion              Ava Henson, Westfield              Christina Himelick, Mishawaka Marian              Kenna Hisle, Evansville North              Hannah Ivers, South Knox              Jaci Jones, Fort Wayne South              Gabby Joyner, Evansville North              Toni Joyner, Whiteland              Juliana Kemper, Lawrenceburg              Olivia Klinger, Washington Township              Claire Knies, Jasper              Haven Link, Edinburgh              Jackie Maulucci, Hamilton Southeastern              Jaylah Mays, Scottsburg              Ally McConnell, Marquette Catholic              Brilan McCory, East Central              Abbey McKibbin, Elkhart Christian              Kenzie McMahon, Bellmont              Klair Merrell, Northwestern              Braxtin Mickens, Indianapolis Tech              Megan Mills, Pendleton Heights              Micha Morrison, Greensburg              Jaliah Nailor, Lawrence Central              Lettie Nice, Salem              Haley Nichols, Avon              Kassidy Oliger, Hagerstown              Rylie Parker, Homestead              Kaylee Patton, Warsaw              Madison Payne, Monrovia              Maddy Payne, NorthWood              Lauren Pendleton, Indian Creek              Sydnee Perry, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)              Claire Rake, Center Grove              Meredith Raley, Gibson Southern              Jordan Reid, New Palestine              Lydia Reimbold, Fort Wayne Luers              Lucy Robertson, North Harrison              Kate Rulli, NorthWood              Rian Russell, West Washington              Katie Sauer, Oregon-Davis              Amanda Schreiber, Hanover Central              Ashley Schroer, Brownstown Central              Maddi Sears, University              Kenzee Smith, Decatur Central              Madison Stamm, Anderson Prep              Allison Stevens, Greencastle              Allison Stogsdill, Brown County              Audrey Strawsma, Benton Central              Makynlee Taylor, Lapel              Aleiah Thomas, Switzerland County              Hope Tomlinson, Salem              Ainsley Urbanski, Bloomington North              Sydney Van Meter, Rensselaer Central              Jazmen Watts, South Bend Riley              Juliana Weaver, Northridge              Kiley White, Seeger              Vanessa Wilson, Decatur Central              Jayden Worthington, Oregon-Davis              Sara Zabrecky, Munster              Faith Zazzetti, Forest Park              Macie Zink, Forest Park              Hope Zylstra, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 2020 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-StateSupreme 15              Ally Becki, Brownsburg              Katie Burton, Fishers              Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point              Kate Clarke, Carmel              Trinity Clinton, Penn              Lilliann Frasure, North Judson              Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence              Meg Newman, North Central              Ayanna Patterson, Homestead              Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington              Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville              Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton              Jayla Smith, Lawrence North              Trinity Thompson, Michigan City              Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian Large School All-State              Maddie Bischoff, Roncalli              Alyssa Crockett, Westfield              Bridget Dunn, Carmel              Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian              Nakaih Hunter, North Central              Hanna Knoll, Angola              Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln              Natalie Niehaus, Castle              Makaya Porter, Elkhart Central              Zakia Rasheed, Bishop Chatard              Alex Richard, Avon              Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen              Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point              Josie Trabel, East Central              Mary Wilson, Center Grove              Small School All-State              Gracie Adams, Lanesville              Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll              Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer              Aubrey Burgess, Linton-Stockton              Kalea Fleming, Loogootee              Erikka Hill, Shenandoah              Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran              Brooklynn Jones, Loogootee              Paige Ledford, Jac-Cen-Del              Ally Madden, Blue River Valley                 Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh              Tenleigh Phelps, Triton Central              Isabella Reed, Greenwood Christian              Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis              Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran Honorable Mention              Addison Ainscough, Barr-Reeve              Ryleigh Anslinger, Evansville Memorial              Katherine Benter, Brownstown Central              Olivia Brooke, Pioneer              Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester              Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic              Jocelyn Cox, North Central (Farmersburg)              Jaleigh Crawford, Elwood              Hailey Cripe, Pioneer              Averi Davidson, North Central (Farmersburg)              Kelsey DuBois, University              Jaclyn Emly, Silver Creek              Taylor Farris, Northeastern              Abby Fleetwood, Brown County              Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette)              Tyra Ford, Anderson              Hope Fox, East Central              Savvanah Frye, Greenwood Christian              Kaylee Fuelling, Norwell              Layla Gold, Park Tudor              Irye Gomez, Bedford North Lawrence              Rebekah Gordon, Heritage Hills              Madison Gray, Union County              Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East              Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland              Zayda Hatfield, Terre Haute South              Taylor Heath, Triton Central              McKenzie Hudgen, Mishawaka Marian              Laila Hull, Zionsville              Brooke Jackson, Mt. Vernon (Posey)              Saniya Jackson, Carroll (Fort Wayne)              Chloe Jolloff, Lakewood Park Christian              Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington              Remi Jordan, Knox              Bailey Kelham, Garrett              Kenna Kirby, Tri-West              McKenna Layden, Northwestern              Kencia Levasseur, Washington              Skylie Lutz, Union City              Jenna McFarland, Northeastern              Moira McGinley, Bishop Chatard              Alexa McKinley, Columbus North              Grace Meyer, Seymour              Torri Miller, Merrillville              Alea Minnich, NorthWood              Myah Montgomery, Southridge              Peyton Murphy, Evansville Memorial              Treasure Nickelson, Crawford County              Kaliah Neighbors, Evansville North              Natalie Noel, Salem              Jade Nutley, Madison              Felicity Olejniczak, Knox              Jillian Osswald, Hamilton Heights              Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett              Ryin Ott, LaPorte              Imani Owens, South Bend Riley              Bailey Parham, Tri              Emily Parrett, Carroll (Fort Wayne)              Maddie Patterson, Danville              Heather Pautler, Daleville              Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah              Abigail Ratts, Salem              Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington              Katey Richason, Zionsville              Sheridan Robbins, Orleans              Haley Rose, Linton-Stockton              Ali Saunders, North Harrison              Ashlee Schram, Tipton              Renna Schwieterman, Jay County              Tressa Senesac, Benton Central              Kylee Shelton, Bloomfield              Lexi Shelton, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)              Maiah Shelton, Norwell              Delainey Shorter, Sullivan              Gracie Shorter, Sullivan              Alana Striverson, Silver Creek              Kynidi Striverson, Silver Creek                 Karly Sweeney, Salem              Amaya Thomas, Evansville Central              Haley Thomas, Harrison (West Lafayette)              Madison Thompson, Wapahani              Alaina Thorne, Washington              Ashlyn Traylor, Martinsville              Sidney Wagner, Tippecanoe Valley              Pa’Shence Walker, Martinsville              Ava Weber, Corydon Central              Tanyuel Welch, North Central              TiAuna White, Fort Wayne Northrop              Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield              Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del              Abby Worley, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)              Zoe Zellers, Scottsburg

