Homestead’s Graber tabbed to IBCA’s “Supreme 15”

Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass girls basketball players have earned IBCA/Subway “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2019-2020, it was announced Wednesday (March 4). The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass). The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors. In addition, 87 more seniors and 92 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size. Those voted to the 2020 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior girls’ team are, listed alphabetically: Allison Bosse, Brownsburg; Kendall Bostic, Northwestern; Maya Chandler, Triton Central; Ella Collier, Danville; Katie Davidson, Lawrence North; Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville; Sydney Graber, Homestead; Ra’Shaya Kyle, Marion; Madison Layden, Northwestern; Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central; Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern; Keegan Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph; Alana Vinson, Roncalli; Taylor Westgate, Oak Hill; and Kristian Young, Lawrence North. Those voted to the 2020 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Underclass girls’ team are, listed alphabetically: Ally Becki, Brownsburg; Katie Burton, Fishers; Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point; Kate Clarke, Carmel; Trinity Clinton, Penn; Lilliann Frasure, North Judson; Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence; Meg Newman, North Central; Ayanna Patterson, Homestead; Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville; Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton; Jayla Smith, Lawrence North; Trinity Thompson, Michigan City; and Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian. The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana. All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches — 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections. Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention all-state recognition. Those items will be available to each recipient’s coach at the annual IBCA Clinic in April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player. The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project. The complete 2020 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 2020 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for girls basketball are listed below.

2020 IBCA/Subway Senior All-StateSupreme 15 Allison Bosse, Brownsburg Kendall Bostic, Northwestern Maya Chandler, Triton Central Ella Collier, Danville Katie Davidson, Lawrence North Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville Sydney Graber, Homestead Ra’Shaya Kyle, Marion Madison Layden, Northwestern Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern Keegan Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph Alana Vinson, Roncalli Taylor Westgate, Oak Hill Kristian Young, Lawrence North Large School All-State Darrian Carmean, Vincennes Lincoln Aliyah Evans, Greensburg Khera Goss, Ben Davis Lexie Green, Southport Sydney Jacobsen, Harrison (West Lafayette) Madeline Lawrence, Winchester Jasmine McWilliams, North Central Alaina Omonode, West Lafayette Reganne Pate, Penn Dash Shaw, Crown Point Abby Stoddard, Crown Point K’Ja Talley, Warren Central Sydney Watkins, Heritage Christian Madison Webb, Bedford North Lawrence Yiesha Williams, Elkhart Central Small School All-State Natalie Boesing, Providence Hannah Bolton, Monroe Central Isabell Claywell, Eastern (Pekin) Erin Coffel, Bremen Maddi Fulks, Bethesda Christian Bailey Keim, North Miami Jewel McCormick, Springs Valley Alexis Mead, Greenwood Christian Hannah Puent, Indiana Deaf Destiney Ramey, Edinburgh Rylie Stephens, Triton Central Lindsey Syrek, University Tia Tolbert, Vincennes Rivet Ilani Williams-Harris, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis) Amber Wolf, South Central (Union Mills) Honorable Mention Nyla Asad, LaPorte Addison Bayman, Woodlan Rebecca Berry, South Vermillion Caily Bolser, Mississinewa Kyrstin Bond, South Dearborn Sania Borom, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis) Meghan Busick, Bellmont Becca Chamberlin, Winchester Alaya Chapman, Fort Wayne South McKenzie Cooper, Eastern (Greentown) Mykayla Couchenour, South Knox Peyton Crace, Charlestown Ashley Craycraft, Chesterton Grace Crist, Triton Central Courtlynn Crowe, Peru Alaysia Davis, Warren Central Kassidy Dishman, Delta Bree Dossen, Heritage Rylee Dowers, North Vermillion Jocelyn Duncan, Eastern Hancock Aubree Dwiggins, Pendleton Heights Hannah Farrell, Greenfield-Central Justis Gordon, Cathedral Paige Gregory, Mooresville Brielle Harrison, Warsaw Mallory Hawkins, South Vermillion Ava Henson, Westfield Christina Himelick, Mishawaka Marian Kenna Hisle, Evansville North Hannah Ivers, South Knox Jaci Jones, Fort Wayne South Gabby Joyner, Evansville North Toni Joyner, Whiteland Juliana Kemper, Lawrenceburg Olivia Klinger, Washington Township Claire Knies, Jasper Haven Link, Edinburgh Jackie Maulucci, Hamilton Southeastern Jaylah Mays, Scottsburg Ally McConnell, Marquette Catholic Brilan McCory, East Central Abbey McKibbin, Elkhart Christian Kenzie McMahon, Bellmont Klair Merrell, Northwestern Braxtin Mickens, Indianapolis Tech Megan Mills, Pendleton Heights Micha Morrison, Greensburg Jaliah Nailor, Lawrence Central Lettie Nice, Salem Haley Nichols, Avon Kassidy Oliger, Hagerstown Rylie Parker, Homestead Kaylee Patton, Warsaw Madison Payne, Monrovia Maddy Payne, NorthWood Lauren Pendleton, Indian Creek Sydnee Perry, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Claire Rake, Center Grove Meredith Raley, Gibson Southern Jordan Reid, New Palestine Lydia Reimbold, Fort Wayne Luers Lucy Robertson, North Harrison Kate Rulli, NorthWood Rian Russell, West Washington Katie Sauer, Oregon-Davis Amanda Schreiber, Hanover Central Ashley Schroer, Brownstown Central Maddi Sears, University Kenzee Smith, Decatur Central Madison Stamm, Anderson Prep Allison Stevens, Greencastle Allison Stogsdill, Brown County Audrey Strawsma, Benton Central Makynlee Taylor, Lapel Aleiah Thomas, Switzerland County Hope Tomlinson, Salem Ainsley Urbanski, Bloomington North Sydney Van Meter, Rensselaer Central Jazmen Watts, South Bend Riley Juliana Weaver, Northridge Kiley White, Seeger Vanessa Wilson, Decatur Central Jayden Worthington, Oregon-Davis Sara Zabrecky, Munster Faith Zazzetti, Forest Park Macie Zink, Forest Park Hope Zylstra, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 2020 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-StateSupreme 15 Ally Becki, Brownsburg Katie Burton, Fishers Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point Kate Clarke, Carmel Trinity Clinton, Penn Lilliann Frasure, North Judson Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence Meg Newman, North Central Ayanna Patterson, Homestead Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton Jayla Smith, Lawrence North Trinity Thompson, Michigan City Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian Large School All-State Maddie Bischoff, Roncalli Alyssa Crockett, Westfield Bridget Dunn, Carmel Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian Nakaih Hunter, North Central Hanna Knoll, Angola Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln Natalie Niehaus, Castle Makaya Porter, Elkhart Central Zakia Rasheed, Bishop Chatard Alex Richard, Avon Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point Josie Trabel, East Central Mary Wilson, Center Grove Small School All-State Gracie Adams, Lanesville Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer Aubrey Burgess, Linton-Stockton Kalea Fleming, Loogootee Erikka Hill, Shenandoah Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran Brooklynn Jones, Loogootee Paige Ledford, Jac-Cen-Del Ally Madden, Blue River Valley Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh Tenleigh Phelps, Triton Central Isabella Reed, Greenwood Christian Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran Honorable Mention Addison Ainscough, Barr-Reeve Ryleigh Anslinger, Evansville Memorial Katherine Benter, Brownstown Central Olivia Brooke, Pioneer Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic Jocelyn Cox, North Central (Farmersburg) Jaleigh Crawford, Elwood Hailey Cripe, Pioneer Averi Davidson, North Central (Farmersburg) Kelsey DuBois, University Jaclyn Emly, Silver Creek Taylor Farris, Northeastern Abby Fleetwood, Brown County Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette) Tyra Ford, Anderson Hope Fox, East Central Savvanah Frye, Greenwood Christian Kaylee Fuelling, Norwell Layla Gold, Park Tudor Irye Gomez, Bedford North Lawrence Rebekah Gordon, Heritage Hills Madison Gray, Union County Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland Zayda Hatfield, Terre Haute South Taylor Heath, Triton Central McKenzie Hudgen, Mishawaka Marian Laila Hull, Zionsville Brooke Jackson, Mt. Vernon (Posey) Saniya Jackson, Carroll (Fort Wayne) Chloe Jolloff, Lakewood Park Christian Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington Remi Jordan, Knox Bailey Kelham, Garrett Kenna Kirby, Tri-West McKenna Layden, Northwestern Kencia Levasseur, Washington Skylie Lutz, Union City Jenna McFarland, Northeastern Moira McGinley, Bishop Chatard Alexa McKinley, Columbus North Grace Meyer, Seymour Torri Miller, Merrillville Alea Minnich, NorthWood Myah Montgomery, Southridge Peyton Murphy, Evansville Memorial Treasure Nickelson, Crawford County Kaliah Neighbors, Evansville North Natalie Noel, Salem Jade Nutley, Madison Felicity Olejniczak, Knox Jillian Osswald, Hamilton Heights Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett Ryin Ott, LaPorte Imani Owens, South Bend Riley Bailey Parham, Tri Emily Parrett, Carroll (Fort Wayne) Maddie Patterson, Danville Heather Pautler, Daleville Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah Abigail Ratts, Salem Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington Katey Richason, Zionsville Sheridan Robbins, Orleans Haley Rose, Linton-Stockton Ali Saunders, North Harrison Ashlee Schram, Tipton Renna Schwieterman, Jay County Tressa Senesac, Benton Central Kylee Shelton, Bloomfield Lexi Shelton, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Maiah Shelton, Norwell Delainey Shorter, Sullivan Gracie Shorter, Sullivan Alana Striverson, Silver Creek Kynidi Striverson, Silver Creek Karly Sweeney, Salem Amaya Thomas, Evansville Central Haley Thomas, Harrison (West Lafayette) Madison Thompson, Wapahani Alaina Thorne, Washington Ashlyn Traylor, Martinsville Sidney Wagner, Tippecanoe Valley Pa’Shence Walker, Martinsville Ava Weber, Corydon Central Tanyuel Welch, North Central TiAuna White, Fort Wayne Northrop Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del Abby Worley, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Zoe Zellers, Scottsburg