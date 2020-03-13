Homestead’s Graber named Indiana All-Star

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There will be some local flavor when the Indiana All-Stars battle Kentucky in their annual series this summer as Homestead’s Sydney Graber has been selected to the Indiana All-Stars squad.

Graber is one of 14 players in the state who will represent Indiana.

She averaged 15.1 points a game as a senior, helping Homestead to a 26-2 overall record.

Graber will play college basketball at Central Michigan University.

The games against the Kentucky All-Stars will be played on June 5 at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky., and June 6 at Southport.