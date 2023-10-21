INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Homestead’s Alex Graber and Eric Ji are taking home some hardware after rallying to win the IHSAA Boys Tennis Doubles State Championship on Saturday, winning 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Trailing 5-3 in the final set against Columbus North’s Amrit Kar and Anvay Atram, the duo survived a match point while scoring 10 of the next 11 points to clinch the state title.

Graber and Ji also helped the Spartans boys tennis program win sectional, regional and semi-state titles before bowing out of the state quarterfinals last weekend.