FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School standout Justin Goskowicz won’t have to go too far to continue his baseball career as the senior signed on Wednesday night to play at Saint Francis.
Homestead’s Goskowicz signs with Saint Francis baseball
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
