FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead’s Sydney Fream made her dream of playing college basketball a reality on Monday. The senior signed off to continue her basketball career at the University of Saint Francis.

Fream has helped Homestead continue their dominance on the court this season. The Spartans are 16-4 entering the final week of the regular season, and have a chance to clinch the SAC title with a win over Northrop on Friday.