FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead senior Julia Dvorak has changed gears, as the distance runner announced via social media that she will run at Yale University.

Dvorak had previously committed to Notre Dame.

Dvorak won the 800 meters and ran on the 4×400 relay team that won a regional title last season, helping the Homestead girls win the program’s first-ever regional championship. She finished 3rd at the state meet in the 800 meters.