FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of northeast Indiana sharpshooters signed off on their decision to continue their rifle careers at the collegiate level on Sunday.

Homestead senior Catherine Dely signed with the U.S. Naval Academy. She’s excited to compete with the Midshipmen after passing through high athletic and academic standards for the Academy.

Carroll senior Grayce Tappy signed with Grand Valley State. After starting her rifle career a couple years ago, she’s excited to continuing growing with the sport at the next level.