FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A dynamic duo of high school rifle athletes are set to compete at the collegiate level.

On Wednesday, Homestead senior John Daly inked with the U.S. Naval Academy, while Bishop Dwenger’s Gretchen Schleinkofer is heading to Ole Miss.

Both student-athletes are also set to compete in the Junior Olympics in Colorado Springs, Colo. in early April.