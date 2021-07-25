Homestead’s Dabagia has sights set on the 2021 Girls Junior PGA Championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead soon-to-be senior Madison Dabagia will get the opportunity to compete against some of the best young golfers in the country at this year’s Girls Junior PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville.

Already this summer, Dabagia won the 71st Indiana Girls State Junior Championship by an eight-stroke margin. Most recently, the golfer placed first place at the American Junior Golf Association Dana Incorporated Junior Open in Ohio.

The four-day Girls Junior PGA Championship will tee off on July 27th.