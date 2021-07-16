Homestead’s Dabagia brings home Indiana Girls State Junior Championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead senior Madison Dabagia added to impressive resume earlier this week as the Fort Wayne native won the 71st Indiana Girls State Junior Championship.

At the Ulen Country Club in Lebanon Dabagia earned an eight-stroke win, finishing two over par after three rounds. He score of 215 bested that of second place finisher Samantha Brown of Westfield, who was +10 at 223.

Homestead’s Simon Senk tied for fifth at +13 while Lakeland’s Madison Kiel tied for 13th at +23.

Next up for Dabagia is the Girls Junor PGA Championship in Louisville next week. The event will be played at Valhalla Golf Club and tees off on July 27.