FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School soccer standout Sydney Couch inked with Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday evening, as the senior will continue her career with the Wildcats.

Couch helped the Spartans win the 3A state title as a junior. As a senior, Couch led Homestead with 15 goals and 8 assists. The Spartans finished 11-6-3 this fall.