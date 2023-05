FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A talented twosome will be taking their talents to the next level as Homestead seniors Jackson Christmon and Zac Zolman signed letters of intent on Tuesday evening.

Christmon, a defensive lineman, had 39 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks as a senior for the Spartans.

Zolman, a safety and receiver, was named Academic All-State by the IFCA.