FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A tandem of talented pass-catchers is heading to Indiana State as Homestead senior Jared Kistler and Ethan Chambers both signed to play college football for the Sycamores on Wednesday afternoon.

Kistler is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound target who racked up 44 catches for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns this past fall.

Chambers is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound speedster who tallied 33 catches for 360 yards and 4 TDs this past fall.