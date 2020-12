FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They almost ran out of ink on Thursday night at Homestead High School as five seniors all signed to play college football at the University of Saint Francis.

Safety/linebacker Ryan Burton, linebacker/running back Carter Cronenwett, and offensive linemen Owen Hire, Brady Parker, and Sean Rice all inked with the Cougars.

This senior class helped Homestead win back-to-back SAC titles, finishing 21-3 over the past two seasons.