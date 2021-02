FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Bishop Dwenger turned an 18-point lead at halftime into a 30-point win as the Saints got 18 points from Brenden Lytle on the way to a 62-32 victory over visiting East Noble to headline area prep basketball action on Wednesday night.

Wednesday's ScoresBy The Associated PressBOYS PREP BASKETBALLChurubusco 67, Ft. Wayne Wayne 64Cowan 80, Wes-Del 64Eastside 87, Hamilton 35Ft. Wayne Dwenger 62, E. Noble 32Highland 54, Hammond Gavit 30Indpls Ritter 49, Beech Grove 47, OTSheridan 55, Clinton Prairie 54, OTSouthwestern (Shelby) 47, Tri 43