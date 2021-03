FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the weekend, Homestead’s Ayanna Patterson announced that out of her “final five” schools, the University of Connecticut was the right fit for her.

The 6′ 3″ Junior averaged over 21 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks per game last season with Homestead.

Patterson is the second “top 5” recruit to join UConn out of the class of 2022.

Patterson chose UConn over Louisville, UCLA, IU and Purdue.