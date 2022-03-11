FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson has acquired several accolades during her remarkable high school basketball career. She earned one more title on Friday: Miss Basketball.

The University of Connecticut commit was announced as the winner of this prestigious honor on Friday. This is the second Homestead girls basketball player to be honored with the award – Karissa McLaughlin won Miss Basketball honors in 2017.

During her 4-year career at Homestead, Patterson achieved a 94-14 record while winning a sectional title each season.

Patterson has already been named a McDonald’s All-American and is one of the Naismith High School Trophy Girls Player of the Year finalists.