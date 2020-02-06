Homestead’s Archbold to GVSU, Martin to Siena Heights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Homestead football standouts made their college choice official on Wednesday night as Jake Archbold signed with Grand Valley State University while Nik Martin inked with Siena Heights.

Archbold was one of the top players in the SAC this past season, earning a coveted spot on the WANE-TV Fab 15. As a defensive back he tallied 46 total tackles and 9 interceptions this past fall. As a running back/receiver, Archbold had 40 receptions for 665 yards and 13 touchdowns to go with 21 carries for 202 rush yards and 3 TDs.

A linebacker, Martin was a key cog in Homestead’s defense this past fall. He racked up 76 total tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Spartans. For his high school career he tallied 164 total tackles.

Archbold and Martin helped Homestead win its first-ever SAC title, going 11-1 overall while bringing home a sectional crown.