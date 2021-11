FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After leading her team to a perfect record and the program’s first state championship in the same year, Homestead’s Amelia White was named the recipient of the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year for girls soccer.

Congratulations to our 2021 ISCA State Players of the Year!



Miss Soccer, Amelia White of Homestead!



Mr. Soccer, Palmer Ault of Noblesville!@MillerBSoccer @MillerNationAD @Spartytweets pic.twitter.com/w4OXMAc6Ak — ISCA (@IndianaSoccerCA) November 7, 2021

In her senior season with the Spartans, White played in 20 games, scoring 25 goals and 15 assists along with 65 points.

Congratulations to our 2021 ISCA State Coaches of the Year!



Ken Dollaske of Noblesville &

Rick Link of Homestead! @MillerBSoccer @MillerNationAD @Spartytweets pic.twitter.com/ZzvihPMMfq — ISCA (@IndianaSoccerCA) November 7, 2021

Her coach, Rick Link, was named one of the two ISCA Coaches of the Year.