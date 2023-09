FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The girls golf postseason got underway Friday, with Homestead winning the sectional title at Chestnut Hills.

The Spartans came into the meet ranked no. 2 in the state, behind only powerhouse Carmel in the latest state-wide poll.

Homestead shot a 291 as a team to win the sectional title. Cassie Ayers of Homestead was the medalist, shooting a 5-under par 67 on Friday.

The girls golf regional meet is set for next Friday at Noble Hawk.