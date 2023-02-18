FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the 24th time in school history, Homestead earned a sectional title in boys swimming during Saturday’s meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium. Saturday’s sectional title is also the first for the Spartans in two seasons.

Homestead earned the top team score with 514 points. Carroll finished in second with a team score of 501.

The first place sectional winners from each event automatically qualify for next weekend’s state meet in Indianapolis, along with any contestant who meets the state time standard.

Full results from Saturday’s meet are available below: