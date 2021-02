FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At the Helen P. Brown Natatorium, Saturday’s girls swimming and diving sectionals had a familiar sight.

For the second year in a row, Homestead was crowned as Sectional Champs edging out Carroll for first place.

More results from around the area:

Warsaw sectional – Warsaw (430 pts)

Elkhart sectional – Concord (489 pts)

Jay County sectional – Jay County (381 pts)