FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead edged out Concord by three points to win the 69th North Side relays on Saturday. This is Homestead’s first team title at the North Side relays since 2014.

Homestead earned 123 total points, with Concord coming up just short with 120. Columbia City finished third as a team with 117.50 points. Carroll, who has won the last two meets, finished in fourth.

NFL Hall of Famer and Snider grad Rod Woodson was also in attendance on Saturday as the meet’s honorary referee. A pair of his North Side relay meet records were also retired as part of Saturday’s ceremony.

Scroll below for the complete results from Saturday’s meet.