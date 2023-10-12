FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead volleyball opened postseason play with a 3-game sweep over South Side (25-3, 25-10, 25-18) on Thursday night.

The Spartans now aim to win a doubleheader to claim a sectional title on Saturday. Homestead faces Wayne on Saturday morning in their sectional semifinal match. Should the Spartans win, they face the winner of New Haven and Columbia City in the championship match later that night.

Scroll below for all sectional volleyball scores across northeast Indiana.

Class 4A

Sectional 5 at DeKalb

DeKalb 1 Snider 3

Northrop 2 East Noble 3

Sectional 6 at Homestead

South Side 0 Homestead 3

Huntington North 3 Columbia City 1

Class 3A

Sectional 20 at Wawasee

NorthWood 3 Lakeland 0

Sectional 21 at Angola

Concordia 3 Heritage 0

Woodlan 3 Leo 1

Sectional 23 at Norwell

Norwell 3 Peru 0

Sectional 24 at New Castle

Centerville 0 Jay County 3

Class 2A

Sectional 35 at Central Noble

Fremont 3 Central Noble 0

Sectional 37 at Bluffton

Bishop Luers 0 Adams Central 3

Bluffton 3 Whitko 1

Class A

Sectional 51 at Lakewood Park Christian

Blackhawk Christian 3 Lakewood Park Christian 0

Hamilton 0 Canterbury 3

Sectional 53 at Southwood

Southern Wells 0 Lakeland Christian Academy 3