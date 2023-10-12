FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead volleyball opened postseason play with a 3-game sweep over South Side (25-3, 25-10, 25-18) on Thursday night.
The Spartans now aim to win a doubleheader to claim a sectional title on Saturday. Homestead faces Wayne on Saturday morning in their sectional semifinal match. Should the Spartans win, they face the winner of New Haven and Columbia City in the championship match later that night.
Scroll below for all sectional volleyball scores across northeast Indiana.
Class 4A
Sectional 5 at DeKalb
DeKalb 1 Snider 3
Northrop 2 East Noble 3
Sectional 6 at Homestead
South Side 0 Homestead 3
Huntington North 3 Columbia City 1
Class 3A
Sectional 20 at Wawasee
NorthWood 3 Lakeland 0
Sectional 21 at Angola
Concordia 3 Heritage 0
Woodlan 3 Leo 1
Sectional 23 at Norwell
Norwell 3 Peru 0
Sectional 24 at New Castle
Centerville 0 Jay County 3
Class 2A
Sectional 35 at Central Noble
Fremont 3 Central Noble 0
Sectional 37 at Bluffton
Bishop Luers 0 Adams Central 3
Bluffton 3 Whitko 1
Class A
Sectional 51 at Lakewood Park Christian
Blackhawk Christian 3 Lakewood Park Christian 0
Hamilton 0 Canterbury 3
Sectional 53 at Southwood
Southern Wells 0 Lakeland Christian Academy 3