FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a rivalry renewed between two top 20 teams in the 3A state poll as the seventh-ranked Carroll traveled to 17th-ranked Homestead on Monday night in girls soccer with the Spartans winning in a big way by a score of 6-0 at Pat Teagarden Field.

Homestead scored twice in the first eight minutes and led 4-0 at the half.

Carroll falls to 9-1-3 as the Chargers will travel to Canterbury on Wednesday.

Homestead improves to 9-3-1 as the Spartans will hit the road to face Huntington North on Thursday.