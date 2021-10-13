Homestead tops top-ranked Noblesville behind hat trick from White

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Girls soccer regional semifinals took center stage on Wednesday night with 3A no. 2 Homestead besting 3A no. 1 Noblesville 4-2 at Pat Teagarden Field behind a hat trick from star senior Amelia White.

Homestead advances to the regional title on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Kokomo where the Spartans will face Lafayette Harrison. Harrison eliminated Carroll with a 1-0 victory over the Chargers on Wednesday night.

3A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinals

Noblesville 2 Homestead 4 (F)

Carroll 0 Harrison 1 (F)

2A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinals

Hamilton Heights 2 Bellmont 1 (F)

Leo 4 Western 1 (F)

DeKalb 0 Mishawaka Marian 3 (F)

West Lafayette 2 Hanover Central 1 (F)

1A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinals

Blackhawk Christian 2 Manchester 0 (F)

Faith Christian 0 Tipton 1 (F)

Westview 2 Argos 1 (F-PK)

Trinity 0 Andrean 3 (F)